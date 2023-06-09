Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,993,369 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,753,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993,369 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.12% of KeyCorp worth $344,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,815,000 after buying an additional 1,414,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,242,000 after buying an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,984,000 after buying an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

KEY stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

