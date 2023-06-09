Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,197,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 22.77% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $259,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COMT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $25.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $818.76 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $46.18.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.