Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $317,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,316,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 733,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,023,000 after buying an additional 105,605 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,806,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $180.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.78 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

