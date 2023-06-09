Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 905,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,439 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $347,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $430.69 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $416.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

