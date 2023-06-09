Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,129 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,252,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

LNG opened at $147.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

