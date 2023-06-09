Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$565.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $573.20 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.82 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHS. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

CHS opened at $5.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $701.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $534.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.95 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 550.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 1,532,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 275.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 1,171,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after buying an additional 777,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 609,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after buying an additional 584,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

