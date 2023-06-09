Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $60.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,041 shares of company stock worth $773,414 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 379.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,942,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 4,515.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,948 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.