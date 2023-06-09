Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 79.10 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 79.10 ($0.98). 1,049,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,074,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.40 ($0.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of £483.90 million, a PE ratio of 721.82 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,454.55%.

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

