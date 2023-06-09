Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clear Secure’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $23.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $132.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. Analysts predict that Clear Secure will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $26,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,930.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $26,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,930.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $135,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,639.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $188,970. 42.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 20.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,182,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,189,000 after buying an additional 1,238,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,389,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,032,000 after buying an additional 235,530 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,297,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,879,000 after purchasing an additional 576,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 3,331,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

