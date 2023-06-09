Clear Street LLC Acquires 5,714 Shares of Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTU)

Clear Street LLC boosted its position in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTU – Get Rating) by 346.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Goldenstone Acquisition were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $602,000.

Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Performance

GDSTU remained flat at $10.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. Goldenstone Acquisition Limited has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $11.01.

Goldenstone Acquisition Profile

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

