Clear Street LLC Acquires Shares of 3,029 Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCMU. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Get Sound Point Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPCMU remained flat at $10.66 on Friday. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52.

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Profile

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It primarily focuses on technology, media, consumer brands, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Point Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.