Clear Street LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU)

Clear Street LLC lowered its stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,206 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in XPAC Acquisition were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 93,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 28,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 88.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPAXU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,343. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. XPAC Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

XPAC Acquisition Company Profile

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

