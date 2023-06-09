Clear Street LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIU)

Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIU – Get Rating) by 464.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Aetherium Acquisition were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Aetherium Acquisition Stock Performance

Aetherium Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.49 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $11.04.

About Aetherium Acquisition

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

