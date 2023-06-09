Clear Street LLC Invests $26,000 in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $780,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Price Performance

EUCRU traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.02. 21,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Profile

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire a business in the biomedical or healthcare-related industries in North America and Europe.

