Clear Street LLC Invests $52,000 in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRCU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRCU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Separately, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ClimateRock during the second quarter worth approximately $3,634,000.

ClimateRock Stock Performance

CLRCU remained flat at $10.70 during trading on Friday. ClimateRock has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49.

ClimateRock Profile

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

