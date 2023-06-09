Clear Street LLC Makes New Investment in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPHP. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 577,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 127,630 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get PHP Ventures Acquisition alerts:

PHP Ventures Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.70 on Friday. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 million, a P/E ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 0.01.

About PHP Ventures Acquisition

PHP Ventures Acquisition ( NASDAQ:PPHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have signification business operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-facing companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PHP Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHP Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.