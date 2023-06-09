Clear Street LLC Purchases 1,387 Shares of Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIU)

Clear Street LLC lifted its position in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIU – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Globalink Investment were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Globalink Investment Price Performance
NASDAQ GLLIU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 621. Globalink Investment Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.
Globalink Investment Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globalink Investment (GLLIU)
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
- Will NIO Partake In China’s Economic Awakening?
Receive News & Ratings for Globalink Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalink Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.