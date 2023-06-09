Clear Street LLC Purchases 1,387 Shares of Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIU)

Clear Street LLC lifted its position in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIU – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Globalink Investment were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Globalink Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ GLLIU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 621. Globalink Investment Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

Get Globalink Investment alerts:

Globalink Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Receive News & Ratings for Globalink Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalink Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.