Clear Street LLC Raises Stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU)

Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) by 5,333.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 3rd quarter worth $1,024,000.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCAAU remained flat at $10.88 during midday trading on Friday. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

