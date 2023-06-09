Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 9,456 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 573.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in AES by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AES by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in AES by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of AES by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AES. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

AES opened at $20.41 on Friday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

