Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires New Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,224,000 after acquiring an additional 482,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after buying an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $203.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

