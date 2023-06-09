Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 6,589 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.06.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Further Reading

