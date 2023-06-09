Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $214.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.79 and a 200-day moving average of $201.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $295.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

