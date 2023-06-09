Clear Street Markets LLC Has $301,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 402,500.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 52.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $70,830.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,915.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $234,928.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares in the company, valued at $20,737,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $70,830.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,915.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,859 shares of company stock valued at $598,037. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.91.

GDDY opened at $72.70 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $75.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

