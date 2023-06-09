Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $248,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,489,000 after buying an additional 809,078 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 667,905 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,290,000 after purchasing an additional 524,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $157.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.57. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $172.97. The company has a market capitalization of $353.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

