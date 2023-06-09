Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,641 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.92.

OC opened at $118.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.02.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,993. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

