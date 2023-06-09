ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 4,501 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $135,075.01. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 787,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,639,297.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,223 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $678,111.60.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,074 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $873,179.40.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CTR opened at $30.51 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.