Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Invests $3.92 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 61,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000. Coca-Cola comprises about 3.8% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after buying an additional 4,994,047 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after buying an additional 4,147,833 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after buying an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 141.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,865,000 after buying an additional 3,998,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after buying an additional 3,864,004 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

KO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,575,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,351,892. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $261.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 420,052 shares of company stock valued at $26,839,689. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

