Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Holdings Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,386 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 60,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,978. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

