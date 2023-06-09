Comparing Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A Clearway Energy 48.58% -9.85% -3.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Clearway Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $546.84 million 4.11 $24.75 million N/A N/A Clearway Energy $1.19 billion 5.01 $582.00 million $5.27 5.60

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Clearway Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and Clearway Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 Clearway Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Enlight Renewable Energy currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.65%. Clearway Energy has a consensus target price of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.01%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Enlight Renewable Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business. The Corporate segment consists company’s corporate costs and include eliminating entries. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

