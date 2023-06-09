Concentric Capital Strategies LP Buys Shares of 14,513 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $27,220,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,859,000 after acquiring an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 836,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,078,000 after buying an additional 48,963 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.2 %

TER traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,228. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $112.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,593 shares of company stock valued at $249,408. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.