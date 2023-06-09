Concentric Capital Strategies LP Buys Shares of 25,062 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Okta by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 34,027 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 10.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Okta by 405.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Okta by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. TD Cowen upgraded Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.34. 1,917,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,451. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

