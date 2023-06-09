Concentric Capital Strategies LP Buys Shares of 26,977 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,330,000 after acquiring an additional 933,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,111 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Ciena by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,317,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,144,000 after purchasing an additional 178,020 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ciena by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,579,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,494,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ciena Price Performance

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,399.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,399.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $174,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,668 shares in the company, valued at $12,438,459.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,041 shares of company stock worth $773,414 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. 2,396,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,163. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.