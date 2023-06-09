Concentric Capital Strategies LP Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.75. 241,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,088. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.41. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $187.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.09 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,409,772 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MANH. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

