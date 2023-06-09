Concentric Capital Strategies LP Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 146.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up 1.0% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

MSI traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $278.04. 449,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,058. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

