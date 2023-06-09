Concentric Capital Strategies LP Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 201.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $1,252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,602,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Science Applications International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $1,616,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,890.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.29.

NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.83. The stock had a trading volume of 188,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.46. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $83.68 and a one year high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

