Concentric Capital Strategies LP Invests $1.16 Million in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,155 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $137,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,803 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,803 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $87,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,338.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,758 shares of company stock worth $5,316,356. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.00. 1,136,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,391. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $120.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

