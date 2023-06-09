Concentric Capital Strategies LP Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned 0.09% of Bloomin’ Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. 640,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,479. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.89.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

