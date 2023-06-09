Concentric Capital Strategies LP Raises Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,440 shares during the period. Univar Solutions accounts for approximately 2.3% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $935,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,772,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,041,000 after acquiring an additional 314,026 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Univar Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.74. 3,161,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,483. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.05. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on UNVR. UBS Group cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Sunday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Univar Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.