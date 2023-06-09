Concentric Capital Strategies LP Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 1.3% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,089. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.