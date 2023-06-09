Concentric Capital Strategies LP Sells 16,382 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,382 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up 1.2% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,401,000 after acquiring an additional 211,244 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,904,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,571,000 after acquiring an additional 114,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,805,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,365,000 after acquiring an additional 65,017 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $206.88. 406,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $207.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.38 and a 200 day moving average of $180.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.