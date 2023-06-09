Concentric Capital Strategies LP Takes Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 363.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.15. 57,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,747. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $134.81.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $955,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,361,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,252,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $955,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,361,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,252,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,430 shares of company stock worth $4,843,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

