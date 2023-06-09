Concentric Capital Strategies LP Trims Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands makes up approximately 1.1% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 22,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,964. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,423 shares of company stock worth $3,558,463. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

