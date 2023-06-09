Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Erica Schultz Sells 100,000 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) insider Erica Schultz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $3,611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,316,081.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CFLT stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFLT. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 92,319 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Confluent by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 51.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

