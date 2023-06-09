CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives $130.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King began coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total value of $104,756.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,308.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian Concannon sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $104,756.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,308.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 24,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $3,035,268.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,442.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,843 shares of company stock worth $7,881,836 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

CONMED Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,806,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,342,000 after buying an additional 176,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,402,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,944,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,350,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,302,000 after purchasing an additional 99,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CONMED by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,247,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CNMD opened at $131.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. CONMED has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $133.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. CONMED’s payout ratio is -24.62%.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

