ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 251.50 ($3.13) and last traded at GBX 251 ($3.12). Approximately 2,026,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 714,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250.50 ($3.11).
ContourGlobal Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 251 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 251.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,091.30.
About ContourGlobal
ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.
