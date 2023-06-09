Core Gold (CVE:CGLD) Stock Price Down 3%

Core Gold Inc (CVE:CGLD – Get Rating) traded down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 44,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 394,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Core Gold Stock Down 3.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16.
About Core Gold
Core Gold Inc engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining mineral concessions in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Dynasty District, a 50,000 hectare land package, which includes five production and exploration targets.
