CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) EVP Mark E. Bertels Sells 500 Shares

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2023

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVLGet Rating) EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CorVel Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CRVL traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,921. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 31.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 55.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.