CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) EVP Mark E. Bertels Sells 500 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CorVel Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CRVL traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,921. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Get CorVel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CorVel Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 31.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 55.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.