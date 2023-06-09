Covenant (COVN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $136,406.88

Covenant (COVN) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. During the last week, Covenant has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. Covenant has a market capitalization of $21.04 million and $136,406.88 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,658,876 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

