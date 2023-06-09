Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells $5,619,568.50 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 343,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $5,619,568.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 677,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,841.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 399,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 75,193 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,630,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,198,000 after buying an additional 1,547,127 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 291,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

