Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,812,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,707,000 after purchasing an additional 321,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,302,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,789,000 after purchasing an additional 90,325 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,212,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,366,000 after purchasing an additional 299,244 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.5 %

MKC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.60. 281,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

